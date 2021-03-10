Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Critical Review

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 2.80 $2.94 million N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -22.46

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -20.93% N/A -10.39% Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Galaxy Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, cruise ships, and riverboat gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

