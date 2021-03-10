ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.23% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPIX. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $970.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.