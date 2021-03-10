Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 3,152,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 847,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 454,765 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

