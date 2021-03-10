Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $294.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.