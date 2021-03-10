Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 250,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 327,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

ETH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $699.31 million, a P/E ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

