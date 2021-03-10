Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00021450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.02 or 0.03199575 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

