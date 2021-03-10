Ethereum Classic Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $11.83 or 0.00022122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.84 or 0.03348530 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.