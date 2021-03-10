Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 55.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $217,120.27 and $35.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.