Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Achieves $88,253.61 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 178.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $88,253.61 and approximately $355.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

