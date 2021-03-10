Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.87

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.87 and traded as low as $58.03. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 234 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

