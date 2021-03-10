Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.47

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) (LON:EUA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.47 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 8,429,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £710.37 million and a PE ratio of -257.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.47.

Eurasia Mining Plc (EUA.L) Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

