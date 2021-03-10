Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.65. Euroseas shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 33,485 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.