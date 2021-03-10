Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) Quiet Period To End on March 17th

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 17th. Evaxion Biotech A/S had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EVAX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

