Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $519.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

