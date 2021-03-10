Everest 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $61.03 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.00504729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00544483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074685 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

