Everest (ID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Everest has a market cap of $60.74 million and $1.66 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Everest Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.