Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

EVRI stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

