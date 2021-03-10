EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Up 6.4%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $41.25. 393,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 330,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,114. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

