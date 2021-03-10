EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,781. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

