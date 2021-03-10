Evofem Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 2,125 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 463,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,637 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

