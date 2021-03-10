Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 813,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,713,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

The stock has a market cap of $394.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

