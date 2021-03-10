Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.22. 105,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XAN. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 211.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

