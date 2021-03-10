ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,304.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $816,854.24 and $3,304.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00231851 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024548 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001407 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

