ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $807,429.88

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $807,429.88 and approximately $2,884.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00228083 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023358 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.