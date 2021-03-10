Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.52

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$11.05. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 24,317 shares trading hands.

XTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$431.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,279,685. Also, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $468,989.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.