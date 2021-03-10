Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $6.94. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 847,601 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $261.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

