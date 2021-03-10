Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,238 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

