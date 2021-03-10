Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 7.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. 545,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 602,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exicure by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exicure by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

