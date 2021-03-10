Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Down 7.6%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. 545,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 602,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.21.
Exicure Company Profile (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.