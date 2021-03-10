ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $114,416.40 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.40. 151,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

