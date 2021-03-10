ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.00

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 151899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,092.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,032. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

