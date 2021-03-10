EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $32,050.06 and $8,166.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars.

