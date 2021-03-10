eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $45.95. Approximately 3,495,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,202,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.35.

In related news, insider Jian Cheng sold 6,250 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $368,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $368,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,973,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,907 shares of company stock worth $25,348,670. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

