Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.90. Express shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 278,625 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

