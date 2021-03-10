Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.38. 30,178,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 34,330,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

