Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

