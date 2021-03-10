Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Extreme Networks worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock worth $1,524,645 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

