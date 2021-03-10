Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

