Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1936222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.