Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total transaction of $11,713,760.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50.

On Friday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,886,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $754.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

