Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $361,484.17

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $361,484.17 and approximately $1,331.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

