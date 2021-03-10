Faceter Market Cap Reaches $369,183.30 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Faceter has a market cap of $369,183.30 and $1,167.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

