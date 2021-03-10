Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $459.03 and last traded at $457.17. 267,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 246,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,894,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

