Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 18,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 163,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Falco Resources from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

