Falconswap Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Falconswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $1.38 million worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Falconswap (FSW) is a token. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 tokens. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

