Fantom (FTM) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $189.66 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00739861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

