Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

