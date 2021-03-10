Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Up 5.4%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. 353,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 272,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. TheStreet raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

