Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,488,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

