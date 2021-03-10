Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,705,000.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,946. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -107.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRV LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

