Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

FATE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,687. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

